Makati issues certified copy of documents for free

As part of the Civil Registration Month observance this February, Makati City is offering free certified copies of civil documents to its citizens from February 26 to 28. Under the “Rehistradong Pamilya, May Libreng Isang Kopya” program, Mayor Abigail Binay said the City Civil Registration Office will be issuing for free one certified true copy each of civil registry certificates of birth, marriage, death, as well as certificate of no record on file to residents and other qualified beneficiaries. Last year, the City Council passed an ordinance suspending the collection of local fees imposed for the processing and issuance of certified true copies of the documents while a regular fee will apply for succeeding copies. The documents will be released after three working days from filing of application. “Since last year, we have allotted three working days for the initiative since we want to accommodate more people as far as practicable, especially those who have less in life. This will help them get the necessary records that they can use for employment, enrolment in school, and for other purposes, free of charge,” the mayor said. Makati residents and clients pay P104 for a civil document to be issued after three working days, or P154 for rushed release, which is issued an hour upon application.