Makati launches cashless transaction

The Makati City government on Tuesday launched the “Makatizen Card” that would allow its 500,000 citizens to do cashless transactions. Mayor Mar-len Abigail Binay said the project is a collaboration with Globe Telecom and its subsidiaries G-XChange Inc. and iBayad Online Ventures Inc. The Makatizen Card also function as automated teller machine (ATM) card and government ID. Holders can use the card to pay fees and taxes, and for personal remittances and other financial transactions within the city. City hall employees can also get their salaries and allowances through the Makatizen Card. “The wide range of digital and mobile services offers the people of Makati more convenient and cost-effective ways of meeting their day-to-day needs and obligations,” Binay said. Makatizen Card is a valid government-issued ID that comes with a near-field communication (NFC) feature that allows city offices equipped with iBayad machine readers to verify the identity of residents and Makati City employees in a single tap.