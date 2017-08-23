Makati launches Task Force ‘Bantay AI’ versus bird flu

Following the outbreak of the dreaded bird flu virus in Pampanga and Nueva Ecija, the Makati City Government has organized “Task Force Bantay AI” to ensure that poultry products from affected areas are not brought into the city and sold in its public markets.

Acting on the alert order of the National Meat Inspection Service, Makati Mayor Abby Binay instructed the city Veterinary Services Office to inspect and monitor establishments that sell meat and poultry, including street and ambulant vendors, to prevent consumption of tainted products.

“The Heightened Alert on Meat Inspection is a precautionary measure to protect our constituents. We want to make sure that the poultry products in our groceries, public markets and even the small talipapas remain safe for consumption,” Binay said.

The mayor urged establishments that sell meat and poultry to display their Meat Inspection Certificates and show that their produce are “certified clean and virus-free.”

Binay has also instructed the task force to conduct lectures in all public markets to educate chicken vendors on how poultry infected with the bird flu virus looks like.