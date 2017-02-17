Makati lists over 63,000 traffic violations

MAKATI city’s Public Safety Department (PSD) has recorded a total of 63,172 traffic violations for which PSD enforcers issued citation tickets from July to December 2016. Compared with the first half of the year, the number of traffic violations recorded by PSD rose by 239 percent during the first six months in office of Mayor Abby Binay. A report from PSD’s Ordinance Violation Receipt Redemption Management Division shows top 10 violations during the six-month period as Disobedience to Traffic Control Signs – 16,473; Disregarding Lane Markings – 8,194 and Disregarding Yellow Box – 468; Road Obstructing – 7,035; Violation of number coding – 5,651; Illegal Parking – 5,106; Smoke Belching – 4,255; Non-use of Seatbelt – 2,859; No Safety Helmet (motorcyclist) – 1,962; Violation of Loading/Unloading Zone – 1,699 and Driving in Sandos/slippers (PUV) – 1,520. From July to December last year, the city government collected a total of P29.6 million in fines for various traffic offenses.