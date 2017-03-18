Makati maintains ‘walkable streets’

Makati Mayor Abigail Binay has issued standing orders to maintain “walkable streets” throughout the city. In line with this, the Makati City Department of Environmental Services (DES) through its Solid Waste Management

Division (SWMD) has cleared a total of 114 streets of various obstructions in two months.

In a report to the mayor, DES chief Engr. Leopoldo Parumog said SWMD personnel have been conducting clearing operations in 23 barangays since January.

Parumog also reported that DES enforcers apprehended a total of 14 individuals violating the “Solid Waste Management Code of the City of Makati” and fined them P1,000 each. The ordinance prohibits and penalizes the dumping of waste, and refuse on any street, public building or property, including waterways and riverbanks, not otherwise designated as garbage dumping place.

In district I, DES cleared a total of 72 streets in 12 barangays, namely, Poblacion with 16 streets cleared, Tejeros: 12; Olympia and Pio Del Pilar, 10 each; Palanan, six; Bangkal, five; Magallanes and San Lorenzo, four each; Bel-Air, two; and San Antonio, San Isidro, and Singkamas with one street each.

In district II, DES conducted clearing operations in 11 barangays, covering a total of 42 streets. These were in Guadalupe Nuevo and Guadalupe Viejo with nine streets each; Pinagkaisahan, six; Pitogo, five; West Rembo, four; Cembo, Comembo and Rizal, two each; and East Rembo, Pembo and Northside, one each.

Six individuals were apprehended and fined for littering in district I; four of them from Pio del Pilar and two from Poblacion. In District II, the violators caught were from West Rembo, one; Pembo, three; Pitogo, one; East Rembo, two; Guadalupe Nuevo, one.

During sidewalk clearing operations, DES personnel remove obstructions on the streets such as plants, assorted scrap metals, tires, wood, debris, chairs and tables of eateries occupying sidewalks, as well as food stalls and food carts. They also give prior notice to identified owners to enable them to properly store or dispose of the obstructions. Should they fail to comply within the given period, DES confiscates the materials.

Under the city’s Solid Waste Management Code, individuals caught dumping waste and littering in the city are meted a fine of P1,000 and/or imprisonment of not more than 30 days. For the owners of errant establishments, the ordinance imposes a fine of P5,000 and/or imprisonment of not less than 30 days.

From July to December 2016, the city cleared a total of 271 streets in different barangays.