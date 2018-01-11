Makati mayor bares 2017 achievements

Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay said double-digit revenue collection, better health and education services, and public safety were her top achievements last year.

In her State of the City Address (SOCA) delivered during the first monthly meeting of the Rotary Club of Makati at the Peninsula Manila, Binay reported that the city’s total revenue collections in 2017 amounted to P16.97 billion, 116 percent of revenue target and 12 percent more than the 2016 collection.

“We have reason to be jubilant about the two-digit increase because based on official records, the city has only posted one-digit year-on-year increases for the past 12 years,” Binay said.

Business Tax remained the top source of revenue at P8.22 billion, followed by Real Property Tax at P6.22 billion.

The mayor also underscored innovations in the field of public health, such as the launching in July of the Eye Center at the Ospital ng Makati.

The Makati Health Department also implemented vaccination programs among students and City Hall employees in line with the city’s thrust on preventive health care.

“The city was the first local government unit to implement a vaccination drive against Japanese Encephalitis, which has covered 1,056 employees as of December. This year, the drive will be implemented among our public school students also to complete our initial target of 60,000 beneficiaries,” she said.

The mayor said the city provided free maintenance medicines, vitamins and other medications to 527,989 beneficiaries.

In October 2017, the city launched its Pet Microchipping program, making Makati the first city in Asia to use PET iChip technology on a large scale. The program is aimed at promoting animal identification, pet recovery, and rabies prevention, the mayor said.

The city also provided shoes to some 90,000 public school students from Kinder to High School, including Special Education (SPED) learners. The beneficiaries also continue to receive free school supplies, school uniforms and a pair of black school shoes.

The mayor said the launching of the UMak School of Law was another milestone. The school offers a Juris Doctor program to aspiring lawyers nationwide.

The city’s College Scholarship Program for qualified students recently produced five successful graduates, including three cum laude graduates from the University of the Philippines (UP) and two from the Philippine Normal University (PNU). To date, the city has five scholars in UP and nine in PNU. They receive a monthly stipend of P4,000 each for five months per semester, and book allowance.

The city’s Public Employment Service Office, through its strong partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment and with the private sector, has assisted some 45,993 beneficiaries in getting jobs and skills training,” the mayor said.