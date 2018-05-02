Makati Mayor calls on motorists to be conscious of road safety

MAKATI Mayor Abby Binay on Tuesday urged motorists to be more conscious of road and traffic safety, noting that disobedience to traffic signs and signals has topped the list of traffic violations recorded by the Public Safety Department (PSD) in the first quarter of 2018. From January to March 2018, the Ordinance Violation Receipt Redemption Management Division (OVRRMD) of the PSD recorded 45,199 traffic violations. Of these, 10,846 citation tickets were issued for disobedience to traffic control signs and signals; 7,331 – disregarding lane markings and 5,764 – illegal parking. Disobedience to traffic control signals entails P2,500 fine and/or suspension of driver’s license, while a public utility vehicle’s certificate of public convenience will be suspended. Stiff fines are also imposed for driving over a Yellow Box on intersection – P1,000 for the first offense; P2,500 for second and P5,000 for the third. Binay and the city council have been reviewing parking regulations to address the problem of parking space in Makati. To date, 19 barangay (villages) have developed new Traffic Management Systems which regulate one-and two-way traffic on streets and major thoroughfares, as well as revised parking regulations. These include the barangay of Carmona, Palanan, La Paz, Tejeros, San Antonio, Poblacion, Kasilawan, Bangkal, San Isidro, and Singkamas from District 1; and Cembo, Rizal, Guadalupe Nuevo, West Rembo, Pinagkaisahan, Comembo, Guadalupe Viejo, Pembo and South Cembo from District 2.