Makati mayor signs curfew ordinance

Makati Mayor Abby Binay has signed an ordinance that will impose a curfew on minors.

City Ordinance 2017-098, approved by the city council on Wednesday, prescribes curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m daily for children below 18 years old and those over 18 but incapable of fully taking care of themselves.

The parents of first time offenders will be required to attend a parenting seminar. If they fail to do so, the benefits provided by the city such as free outpatient services, subsidized hospitalization, and free medicines will be suspended.

For second time violators, their parents or guardians shall pay a fine of P2,000 or be imprisoned for not more than five days.

Binay, who chairs the Makati City Council for the Protection of Children (MCCPC), said the ordinance will take effect immediately.

She lauded the city council for giving priority to the enactment of the ordinance that aims to keep children and differently-abled adults off the streets during critical hours.

“I enjoin all barangay chiefs of Makati and their councils to be at the frontline in the enforcement of the Child Protection Ordinance of Makati. As elected officials, we all have a duty to protect children from neglect, abuse and other forms of violence which negatively impact on their development,” Binay said.

The mayor also called on parents and guardians of minors to be vigilant and keep track of the whereabouts of their children.

The new ordinance declares it unlawful for a parent or guardian to permit or allow a child to remain in streets, sidewalks, parking lots, vacant lots, parks, alleys, playgrounds, curbs, gutters, driveways, walkways, and public buildings during curfew hours.

Also off-limits to children are common areas in and around churches, apartment buildings, office buildings, hospitals, schools; shops and places of entertainment such as computer shops, internet café, movie theaters and places of amusement.