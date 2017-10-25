Makati nets over 115,000 traffic violations

The Public Safety Department (PSD) of Makati has issued a total of 111,208 citation tickets to motorists for various traffic offenses during regular road safety operations conducted in the past nine months. From February to September, about 4,430 citation tickets were issued for illegal parking, illegal vendors and other forms of road obstruction by joint task force teams composed of PSD and other agencies on the orders of Mayor Abby Binay. The mayor directed all concerned government offices to work together to promote “safe and walkable streets” in Makati, which would entail clearing the streets of illegally parked vehicles, illegal vendors and other objects that impede the flow of vehicles and pedestrians. Binay reminded barangay (village) officials that under the Local Government Code, they would be liable for negligence and dereliction of duty should they allow previously cleared areas to be blocked again by vehicles, objects and illegal structures.

