Makati, Pasay streets closed during Asean Summit

by NELSON S. BEDILLA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday announced the closure of several streets in Makati City and Pasay City from April 26 to 29 to ensure the security of the participants of the 30th Asean Summit.

The venues for the four-day summit are all within the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex in Pasay City.

MMDA General Manager Tim Orbos said the re-routing scheme is being announced this early so the public will be able to plan their trips in and out of Pasay and avoid certain areas.

Orbos said that the streets that will be closed are Makati Avenue and Pasay Road in Makati City; and Senator Jose W. Diokno Boulevard, Jalandoni St., Bukaneg St., V. Sotto St., and Dela Rama St. in Pasay City.

The ASEAN leaders’ meeting is set on April 29 at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City then the participants will move to the Coconut Palace for a two-hour respite before the gala dinner at the Sofitel Philip-pine Plaza hotel. The leaders depart the country the following day.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief information officer Director Napoleon Taas, head of the ASEAN Security Task Force (STF) said everything is in place for the security of ASEAN leaders and other delegates more than a month before the summit.

ASEAN holds two leaders’ summits in a year but the meetings of the member-countries’ representatives are done during the entire year. The Philippines, as this year’s chairman of the ASEAN, will host the second summit on Nov. 10 to 14 in Clark, Pampanga.

