Makati police chief sacked

Chief Supt. Thomas Apolinario, head of the Southern Police District, on Tuesday confirmed that the commander of the Makati City police was sacked from his post because of a series of robberies in his area of responsibility.

Senior Superintendent Milo Pagtalunan, a member of the Philippine National Police Academy Class ’92, was ordered by National Capital Region Police Office chief Director Oscar Albayalde to return to Camp Crame, the national headquarters of the Philippine National Police.

Apolinario said the order was received on Sunday.

Replacing Pagtalunan is Seniot Supt. Dionisio Bartolome, a member of PNPA Class ’95 and former personnel head of the Police Region Office 4-A.

Bartolome’s marching order is to solve the series of bus robberies and rid the city of motorcycle riding thieves wearing helmets who victimize restaurant customers and bystanders.

Several victims of robberies, particularly along Roces Avenue, sought the help of the police but no suspect was arrested or identified.