Makati policemen trained on proper anti-drug operations

The Makati City Peace and Order Council (MCPOC) chaired by Mayor Abby Binay has conducted a series of trainings on the proper conduct of anti-drug operations and handling of evidence for the city’s policemen and personnel of the Makati Anti-Drug Abuse Council (MADAC) in February.

The capacity building program aims to raise the level of competence of the city’s law enforcers and force multipliers in conducting the campaign against illegal drugs.

“Following the surrender of over 1,500 drug personalities in the city through Oplan Tokhang, we are now focusing our efforts on building the capability of the local police and other frontliners in the anti-drug campaign through proper and adequate training,” Binay said.

The mayor said with more competent and capable enforcers, lapses in operational procedure and filing of cases, including the mishandling of evidence, could be avoided. “This will help in promoting faster and more efficient administration of justice,” she said.

Some 42 policemen and 21 MADAC personnel comprised the second batch of participants in the training held from February 14 to 17. The lecturers included Senior Assistant Chief Prosecutor Ronald August Tan, Assistant Chief Prosecutor Lily Joy Labayo-Patria, ACP Abner Ballo 2nd, ACP Alexius Tang, Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency agent Jill Salamanca, and lawyer Ralph Karlo Baralona.

Topics included a review of the Bill of Rights, drug laws, and criminal procedure; analysis of cases; report writing; case preparation; actual court observation and interview; and workshop on Buy-Bust operations and regular filing of cases.

Earlier, 39 policemen and 20 MADAC personnel underwent a similar training program.

The training program will also be implemented in barangays (villages). Training for the first batch started on March 6 for officials and peacekeepers of Cluster III (northwest, District I) composed of barangays Carmona,

Kasilawan, Olympia, Poblacion, Sta. Cruz, Tejeros and Valenzuela. The two-day training was held at the Session Hall of the Makati City Hall Building 1.