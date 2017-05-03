Makati reroutes traffic on Friday

The Makati Public Safety Department announced the rerouting of traffic as some parts of J. P. Rizal Street will be closed to traffic from 4 p.m. onwards on Friday, May 5, for the traditional Flores de Mayo procession. It said areas closed along J.P. Rizal are from F. Zobel Street to A.P. Reyes Street and public utility jeepneys from Guadalupe area to Manila can take F. Zobel, turn left at Morong Street, left at Angono Street, right at Hormiga Street, left at Trabajo Street, turn right upon reaching Hippodromo Street and cross A.P. Reyes toward its destination. North bound along A.P. Reyes Street from J.P. Rizal Street to Pascua Street will be temporarily closed to all vehicles while other intersections will be on a stop and go mode. Traffic enforcers will be deployed to assist motorists and the public.