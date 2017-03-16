Makati residents near fault line urged to relocate

OFFICIALS of Makati City led by Mayor Abby Binay on Wednesday urged residents of Barangay Rizal to relocate since some areas are near the West Valley Fault.

The mayor and other city officials met with residents to raise awareness about the West Valley Fault and to warn those who are living within the five-meter easement on both sides of the fault of the risks they face if they do not relocate.

The Makati Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) organized a series of dialogs for the four barangays transected by the fault line as part of the city’s thrust of building resilient and sustainable communities.

Binay urged concerned residents to relocate following the warning of seismologists that the fault is ripe for movement and could cause a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Metro Manila.

“We cannot predict exactly when the earthquake will happen, but it is inevitable. Earthquakes are not like typhoons which can easily be detected through weather instruments. Thus, we must not be complacent,” the mayor said.

Four barangays are in the danger zone – Rizal, Comembo, Pembo and East Rembo.

Binay said that although there will be no forced eviction, residents who refuse to relocate will be asked to sign a waiver stating that they accept the risks and that they expect no assistance from the city government.

On the other hand, those who will agree to relocate will receive financial assistance from the city government.

The mayor said that since most lots are usually occupied by more than one family, financial aid will be computed on a per household basis.

The mayor said the lots that will be vacated will be cleared of the structures and will be converted into linear parks.

The assembly was also attended by Second District Rep. Luis Campos, Jr. and other city officials, together with representatives from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Jeffrey Perez, science research specialist of Phivolcs, advised residents to make their houses sturdy.

Makati DRRMO head Richard Raymond Rodriguez said the WFV in Makati has an approximate length of almost three kilometers and transects four barangays.

Last week, the dialog was held in Barangay Comembo. The next dialog will be held in barangay Pembo on March 22 and East Rembo on March 29.