Makati residents warned vs pedophiles

Makati Mayor Abby Binay called on parents to be vigilant and closely monitor the activities of their young daughters following the arrest of a 70-year-old suspected pedophile in the city.

The man, Elias Umale Cosme, reportedly preyed on high school students and used their schoolmates to lure them to his condominium unit where he took nude photos of them and sexually molested them.

“We can never be too careful these days. Young children tend to be gullible and easily influenced by peers, so they need constant guidance from us parents,” the mayor said.

“We must also teach our children to recognize potential threats so that they could avoid being victimized,” she added.

The mayor said she was relieved that the suspect is now safely behind bars and has been subjected to inquest proceedings.

Cosme was arrested on October 11 during an entrapment and rescue operation jointly conducted at One Central Makati Condominium in Salcedo Village by policemen and personnel of the Makati Social Welfare Department (MSWD).

A month prior to the operation, Binay learned that nude photos of some students of Pitogo High School were circulated on social media and ordered an investigation.

Some of the young victims admitted that Cosme took their nude photos and gave them some money.

Police Officer 2 Ruthlyn Ibañes said several teenagers have filed complaints against Cosme.