Makati revenue collection up 14%

THE city government of Makati increased its revenue collection by 14 percent during the first six months in office of Mayor Abby Binay, topping by over P600 million the total collection for the same period in 2015.

Jesusa Cuneta, city treasurer, said collections from July to December 2016 reached P5.1 billion. She cited the 30 percent increase in Real Property Tax (RPT) collection, which surpassed by P393.6 million collected from July to December 2015.

The city also posted a six percent increase in business tax, from P2.4 billion to P2.5 billion. Money collected from fees and charges also went up by 11 percent and interest income by 22 percent. The city’s Internal Revenue Allotment share also increased by nine percent.

The city treasurer attributed the significant increase in RPT collection to improved efficiency and accessibility of satellite payment centers in the barangays.

The Computerized Barangay Realty Tax Payment System was launched in 2005 during the term of former Mayor Jejomar Binay. On scheduled dates every quarter, satellite payment centers electronically linked to the Treasury Department at City Hall are set up in barangay halls to accept realty tax payments.

In a recent dialogue with Rotarians, Mayor Abby Binay assured the business community that there will be no increase in tax rates this year. She said her finance team is studying the possibility of lowering tax rates, which remained unchanged for the past ten years.

Binay has vowed to use technology to promote transparency and eventually implement a “no physical contact” policy in transactions with the city government. She has prioritized the establishment of a one-stop-shop for the issuance of business permits and licenses and tax payments to facilitate transactions with City Hall.