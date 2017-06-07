Makati sets protocol on class suspension during bad weather

THE Makati City Council passed an ordinance granting Mayor Abby Binay to decide on the suspension of classes in case the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has not announced the typhoon signal. Binay said the city ordinance specified protocols that “will allow us to make timely announcements when the situation calls for it in order to spare our students from being trapped in flashfloods posed by inclement weather.” Classes are automatically cancelled when Pagasa issues typhoon warning signals, but in case of rains brought by the southwest monsoon, it is the local chief executive who is tasked suspend classes. Under the ordinance, the city Emergency Operation Center or the Command Control and Communication (C3) Center should regularly monitor weather advisories from Pagasa, including rainfall and low pressure areas, usually issued at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.