Makati Shangri-La receives fleet of Volkswagen premium cars

Volkswagen Philippines and the Makati Shangri-La Hotel formalized a partnership last week after the latter received 31 units of the VW Passat luxury sedan for use as its official limousine.

The formal turnover marks the beginning of a partnership between Makati Shangri-La and Volkswagen Philippines, both of which carry the world’s most prestigious hotel and automotive brands that espouse style and sophistication for their respective markets. It also completes the total 80 Volkswagen units purchased by the hotel, including 40 units of the compact sedan Jetta, among others.

The Shangri-La brand name is renowned globally for its rich tradition of innovation and personalized service from the heart. These remarkable standards inspired Shangri-La to select Volkswagen, which delivers the same promise that embodies the perfect combination.

The Makati Shangri-La Hotel was recently voted as the “Best Business Hotel in Manila” by Business Traveller (Asia Pacific), a distinction it has held for seven consecutive years since 2009.

The Passat limousine was awarded the 2015 European Car of the Year and it was also recognized in the 2015 Geneva Motor Show for Best in Class Performance on interior and technology.

The acquisition of the Passat and Jetta units was accomplished by Nissan Car Lease Philippines (NCLP) whose motto, “Premium service for premium people,” aligns well with Shangri-La’s luxury hospitality, and highlights the mission and expertise of the leasing firm as a premium transport provider. NCLP is one of the best-known car rental brands in the Philippines with over 24 years of unequalled premium service to its distinguished clientele. For NCLP, this symbolic fleet of Volkswagen cars for Makati Shangri-La’s guests enhances its services portfolio, while at the same time highlights the hotel and automaker’s credo of putting “people first.”

The Passat, which bears a rich 42-year lineage, comes straight from Germany, with German-tuned driving dynamics and a responsive and efficient BlueMotion 2.0-liter TSI engine generating 220 ps (216 horsepower), managed by the 6-speed dual-clutch Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) transmission. The combination of power, fuel efficiency, and world-class German automotive engineering, design, and craftsmanship characteristic of every Volkswagen model make the Passat the ideal vehicle for business travelers who choose the Makati Shangri-La as their hotel, assuring them of premium comfort and convenience even during airport transfers.