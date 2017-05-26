Makati streets cleared of obstructions

The Makati Department of Environmental Services (DES) has cleared 160 streets in 25 barangays (villages) from January to the first week of May this year while conducting continuous sidewalk recovery operations.

The DES through its Solid Waste Management Division has also kept up its drive since July last year in line with the directive of Mayor Abby Binay for them to maintain safe and walkable streets in Makati.

DES head Engr. Leopoldo Parumog also reported that in the same period, deputized environmental enforcers apprehended 47 individuals for violating relevant provisions of the Makati Solid Waste Management Code. They also issued citation tickets to two errant establishments.

Chapter four, Section 12 of the code, also known as City Ordinance No. 2003-095, requires household owners, caretakers, tenants, establishment owners, managers or any person responsible for the operations of establishments within Makati to maintain their frontage and keep their immediate surroundings clean.

Under the ordinance, individual violators face a P1,000 fine or imprisonment between five to 30 days, or both at the discretion of the court. For errant establishment owners or managers, the ordinance imposes a P5,000 fine or imprisonment from 30 days to one year, or both at the discretion of the court.

In district I, DES cleared a total of 103 streets in 14 barangays from January to May 5. These were in Poblacion, 19 streets; Tejeros, 19; Olympia, 14; Pio Del Pilar, 17; Palanan, seven; Bangkal, six; Magallanes, San Lorenzo, and Kasilawan, four streets each; Bel-Air, two; San Antonio and San Isidro, two each; Singkamas and Valenzuela, one each.

In district II, DES conducted clearing operations in 11 barangays, covering a total of 57 streets during the same period. These were in Guadalupe Nuevo with 10 streets; Guadalupe Viejo, nine; Pinagkaisahan, six; Pitogo, eight; Rizal, seven; West Rembo, Cembo and Pembo, four each; Comembo and East Rembo two each; and Northside, one.

Obstructions and eyesores removed by DES personnel during clearing operations include plants, assorted scrap metals, tires, wood, debris, chairs and tables of eateries occupying sidewalks, food stalls and food carts.

They also give prior notice to identified owners to enable them to properly store or dispose of the obstructions. Should the owners fail to comply within the given period, DES confiscates the materials and issues them a citation ticket.

In District I, DES enforcers apprehended nine individuals for disregarding the maintenance of sidewalks in the following barangays: Pio del Pilar, five violators; Poblacion, two; San Antonio and Kasilawan, one each. Both errant establishments are located in Poblacion.

On the other hand, a total of 38 individuals were apprehended in District II, as follows: West Rembo, 12; Cembo, eight; Pembo, five; Guadalupe Nuevo and Pitogo, four each; Rizal, three; and East Rembo and Comembo, one each.

The DES sidewalk recovery project is in line with the Makati administration’s thrust of restoring order and discipline in the city’s streets. NELSON BADILLA