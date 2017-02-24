Makati strictly enforces pedestrian rules

Makati Mayor Abby Binay has ordered the Public Safety Department (PSD) to strictly enforce traffic regulations on pedestrian lanes, following reports about motorists blatantly disregarding the safety of pedestrians. She cited a report from Makati Police Department showing that last year, a total of 204 pedestrians were injured in accidents involving various types of vehicles – 13 hit-and-run victims, four-wheel vehicles as top culprits with 117 victims and motorcycles with 76 victims. Under Article 20, Section 105 of the Makati Traffic Code of 2003, a driver approaching a pedestrian crossing shall travel at a speed that would stop before reaching it and drivers must give way to anyone passing on a pedestrian lane, as well as it prohibits any part of the vehicle from encroaching on a pedestrian lane at a stoplight. Makati currently has a total of 146 pedestrian lanes with traffic lights, 32 pedestrian lanes without traffic lights, 11 overpasses, seven underpasses and 64 intersections along the city’s major thoroughfares.