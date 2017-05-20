Makati students get free supplies ahead of June 5 opening

The Makati city government has started the delivery of free supplies to all public elementary and high schools to ensure that these will be ready for distribution to the students when classes start on June 5.

Mayor Abby Binay said the delivery of school supplies started last month and these will be distributed to the students as soon as the schools submit their list of enrolees. “We aim to finish the distribution on or before the second week of June,” she said

Providing school supplies for public school enrollees is part of Project FREE (Free Relevant and Excellent Education) that is being implemented in the city’s 27 public elementary schools, 10 high schools and eight senior high schools. It is funded by the P741.6 million budget the City Council approved for the year.

Aside from school supplies, each student will also receive two sets of school uniforms, one pair of jogging pants for P.E., two Makati t-shirts, a pair of black leather shoes and a pair of rubber shoes.

Seven writing notebooks each will be distributed to pre-schoolers, special education (SPED) learners, and Grades 1 and 2 pupils. Each Grade 2 to 12 student will receive eight composition notebooks, while Makati Science High School students will get 10 each. Those in Grades 7 to 12 will also be provided with one Math notebook each.

Pre-schoolers, SPED learners, and Grades 1 to 4 pupils will be given five writing pads each while those in Grades 5 to 12, will get five intermediate pads each. Every student will receive one school diary.

Pre-schoolers, SPED learners, and Grade 1 students will have five fat pencils each, while Grades 2 to 12 will have five regular pencils each. Grades 3 to 12 will receive five ballpens each.

Pre-schoolers and Grade 1 pupils will also get one free school bag each.

Meanwhile, the national government will provide learners’ materials like books, modules, and booklets which are aligned with the K to 12 basic education program of the Department of Education.

The city government has also approved the budget for DepEd Makati’s Gawad Parangal (awards and incentives for Makati honor graduates), P9.6 million; Mathematical Challenge for Makati Kids Training Program, P2 million; Robotics, P6.3 million; and Alternative Learning System (ALS), P476,000.

DepEd Makati is also implementing this year the Makati Scholarship Program with a budget of P20 million; Student/Teacher International Participation and Scholarship Program, P8 million; and Search for Ten Outstanding Students of Makati, P567,000.

In preparation for the opening of classes in June, the annual week-long “Brigada Eskwela” started in Makati last May 15. To date, enrolment is still ongoing in all Makati public schools.