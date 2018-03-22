Makati turns off lights for Earth Hour 2018

MAKATI City government, with fellow environmental advocates from the barangay (villages) and the business community, will convene on Saturday along Ayala Avenue for the ceremonial switching off of lights for one hour in observance of Earth Hour 2018. Makati Mayor Abby Binay said the event will be held at the Fountain Area of Tower One and Exchange Plaza, Ayala Triangle Gardens, Ayala Avenue in Makati, where registration will start at 6 p.m. “We call on Makati residents, institutions and business establishments to once again show our solidarity with cities and nations around the world in healing our planet,” Binay said. Themed “Let Nature Shine” with #Connect2Earth, the event will officially start at 6:30 p.m. and the ceremonial switching off of lights will be from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. According to Department of Environmental Services chief Leopoldo Parumog, the yearly celebration of Earth Hour has helped in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the city. A City Resolution was passed in 2008 declaring 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. as “Earth Hour” of Makati City and encouraging observance among all residents and households, as well as owners or managers of business establishments and buildings.