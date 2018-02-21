Makati village hit for sticker policy

A posh subdivision in Makati City is being criticized by parents of Colegio San Agustin (CSA) pupils because their children are forced to walk and could be exposed to unnecessary dangers because of a “no sticker, no entry” policy.

In an interview, several parents raised the issue of the Dasmariñas Village Association’s (DVA) strict policy that has forced students to walk from the gate of the subdivision to the school campus as they are prevented by village security guards from entering the premises.

“What if something happens to our child or if there’s an emergency?” said one concerned parent, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal from the DVA.

“My child carries a heavy backpack so walking to school is an additional burden for him,” said another parent.

Some parents said they had to leave their homes at 4 a.m. so their children would not be late for school as they would be diverted by DVA’s security guards to the Lumbang Gate, where traffic was often heavy in the early hours of the morning, contributing to the congestion in the Magallanes portion of EDSA.

“Needless to say, our children are already tired even before school starts,” said another parent.

Other parents complained about the “rude and arrogant” behavior of DVA security guards.

In August 2017, the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB), through Arbiter Joselito Melchor, issued a cease and desist order to stop the DVA from implementing its “no sticker, no entry” policy and other unreasonable restrictions against CSA-bound vehicles of students, parents, teachers, school staff and guests.

According to the parents, however, and based on a timeline from the CSA legal counsel, the DVA continues to implement its policies, totally ignoring the HLURB’s cease and desist order.

The parents said DVA should be cited in contempt and penalized with the corresponding fees without compromise, because of the hardships DVA had put on the school and its student body for more than six months.

At the same time, some of the parents and teachers criticized the CSA administration for not taking a harder and more confrontational stand against DVA security guards’ tactics and handling of traffic.