Makati waives fees for civil documents

Makati residents can get civil documents for free from February 22 to 24.

The City Civil Registration Office (CCRO) waived fees for the processing and release of certified true copies of Birth, Marriage and Death Certificates and Certificate of No Record to residents in observance of Civil Registry Month this February.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay said the initiative underscores the importance of civil registration and provide free access to civil registry documents to those who cannot afford to pay the corresponding fees.

“I encourage our constituents to take advantage of this opportunity to obtain a copy of any of these important

documents for free from the CCRO at City Hall in the next three days,” Binay said.

The Makati Revenue Code imposes a fee of P100 for civil registry documents.

For three days, Makati residents can avail themselves of one free certified true copy of one of the above-mentioned documents. Those who will secure more than a single copy will have to pay the regular fees.

CCRO head Josephine Copada said all residents and clients of Makati who were born and married in Makati, and all Makati residents and clients with relatives who died in Makati are qualified for the benefit.

The CCRO, located at the 3rd floor of Makati City Hall Main Building, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accept applications from Wednesday to Friday this week.

Clients should bring a valid ID of the requesting party and authorization letter from the document owner, if to be taken by his or her representative.

The certified true copies of requested documents will be released after three working days from the filing of application.