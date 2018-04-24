Makatizens qualify for summer job

The Makati City government welcomed some 7, 091 young Makatizens who have qualified for the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES) and Government Internship Program (GIP) this summer. Mayor Abigail Binay said the beneficiaries of SPES and GIP, who come from low income families, will have the opportunity to work with pay in various offices of the city government and the barangay (villages). Records of the city Public Employment Service Office (PESO) showed 4,638 registrants in GIP and 2,381 in SPES this year. Each SPES beneficiary will earn a total of P15,360 upon completing the required 30 days of work. On the other hand, a GIP beneficiary will receive P9,600 for 25 days of work. Under SPES, the city provides 60 percent of beneficiary’s salary based on the daily minimum wage, or P317.20 while the remaining 40 percent or P204.80 is provided by DOLE. GIP beneficiaries are entitled to receive 75 percent of the daily minimum wage, or P384. The two programs are annually carried out by the city in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment for SPES and with the National Youth Commission for GIP.