Make that Big Data work for you

When you buy grocery items at the supermarket, you’re asked to present your loyalty card to earn points. The same is true if you buy a cup of joe at your friendly coffee shop – you get a so-called “star” for every cup of coffee that you buy. As a wise customer, you always use these loyalty cards and eagerly look forward to the rewards that you can claim in due time.

But what’s the real intention of these establishments? To give freebies that would delight you? To make you loyal to their brand? Probably. But there’s more to it.

You see, for every swipe of these loyalty cards, these establishments are able to collect priceless data from you, their customer. Most likely, these establishments collect and track information on what you buy, how much you spend, frequency of your visits, etc. Simply put, they use and analyze such information to further improve their market share, brand recall and supply chain processes, among others.

The driving force behind investment in Big Data and Analytics

What most of us do not know is this: companies planning to be ahead of the curve are using data analytics and technology in one form or another. These companies are aware that their actions would only be relevant if they are backed by insights coming from data, whether internally or externally generated, unstructured or not.

Nowadays, company executives and decision makers believe there is a high likelihood that routine business decisions being made by their competitors are now aided by software analytics and machines.

But how about those critical decisions that would require creative judgment and collaboration across and outside the company? How would data and analytics support these decisions? In a recent survey and study conducted by PwC on Data and Analytics, more than 2,100 C-suite leaders and business unit heads were asked the questions on the critical decisions that they need to make before 2020.

Astoundingly, more than 40 percent of the respondents are making decisions related to maintaining or gaining market leadership. A further 28 percent will need to make decisions on how to survive, and 25 percent feel the need to disrupt their own industry or another industry.

Interestingly, these same motivations are likely to determine the way data and analytics are to be used and leveraged. Now, that probably explains why consumers like us are being pampered by these establishments through loyalty points and rewards, right?

To answer that question, perhaps the survey findings should be put in greater context: The respondents felt that through analytics, they are able to understand and manage risks better on their next big decisions. Notably, areas that they felt riskier relate to developing new products and services and entering new industries or markets. No wonder, a recent CEO survey by PwC revealed that majority of them view data and analytics technologies as a priority that could generate the greatest return for stakeholders.

Is it too early or too late to leverage data and analytics?

Not all companies are keen on investing in data analytics. Some of them argue that they know their business so well that insights to be generated by analytics tool and technologies would not really be new to them. After all, experience has given them the intuition needed to steer the business to where it should be. They’ve been in the business for so long that nothing can really go wrong, right? Maybe not. In our experience, intuition derived from years of trial and error is still important. However, it should be balanced by enhanced data-driven insights to support decision-making.

To prove our point, the survey reveals that 61 percent acknowledged that their companies should rely less on intuition and more on data subjected to analytics. They also believe that their data-driven competitors may overtake them soon if they don’t significantly embrace data and analytics techniques in making decisions on improving their operations and delivery of products and services.

So, what’s holding you back from adopting strategies on data?

Business leaders and executives have widely acknowledged that it is not the data nor the ability to do the “right” analysis that holds them back from adopting data analytics and its data-driven capabilities. They pointed out that they feel constrained by factors such as the availability of data analytics resources, monetary budget, fear about the actual implementation, leadership courage, and regulations related to data privacy and security.

Truth be told, while the benefits are clear, embracing data and analytics is not really that simple. Many businesses which have invested in data and analytics have also struggled in sustaining and building their in-house capability. For example, some organizations invest in technical data and analytics tools but were unable to get the wider organization to adapt. So even if they are accumulating data at an exponential rate, they are unable to fully harness the insights that can be derived to enable them to take important actions and make decisions.

From our experience, though, we found out that the following questions must be answered and addressed as a priority to achieve success and drive momentum throughout the journey toward becoming a data-driven organization:

1) How do you plan to embed data and analytics into your business to facilitate its growth plans?

2) Do you know where to source the expertise and skills?

3) Where should the Data and Analytics function reside within the company, and how should it interact with the rest of the organization?

4) How do you intend to monetize the organization’s data to drive revenue?

While change management is also key, it is equally important for companies to craft a robust and realistic plan for defining data and analytics strategy through designing structures, new workflows, roles, and partnership with experts and data analytics staff.

As they say, making critical decisions nowadays that are not backed by data and analytics is like driving a car in reverse with your eyes closed. However, if you’re equipped with data’s disruptive power, you may reap revenue-generating rewards such as anticipating what customers want, preventing business disruptions, establishing loyalty with your customers, and launching new products on new markets for growth.

So, what’s holding you back?

