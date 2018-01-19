Make it pop!

Mixing colors into your wardrobe

The season of party dressing, jumping from one party and reunion to another, may have just ended, but there’s no reason you can’t go on being festive with your style decisions all year round. If anything, the fun-loving version of yourself during the holidays should inspire you to be just as free-spirited and adventurous all throughout the year and the same goes for your fashion choices.

But let’s face it. Sprucing up your wardrobe selections with vibrant colors may look and sound great on paper, but it is so intimidating a concept that we often just rely on the tried and tested colors so as not to commit a big style blunder. Vibrant pops of color in outfits are oftentimes overlooked to keep from committing mistakes.

The year of the Earth Dog is upon us, and even if 2018 has already elected Ultra Violet as its official hue, going for a pop of color when it comes to your wardrobe is never a bad investment. Be it as an accent to make your work outfit extra special or just as a nice touch to make your coffee date with friends more Instagram-worthy, there’s a lot of ways to wear bright hues in your outfit.

Women, in particular, have conjured up color matching rules that have, in so many ways, devised more restrictions than “innovations”. In truth, being adventurous in terms of maintaining a color-friendly wardrobe should not be hard. For this edition of Rank, we bring you some style hacks to add zing to your 2018 wardrobe.

Keep it in the family

The good thing about color mixing is that it is not a talent—it is a skill that can be learned and studied. A style editor I religiously follow once said that the key to not looking silly when it comes to wearing splashes of color in your outfit is to simply master the color wheel. Sounds like a tall order, right? But in truth, having a firm grasp of the color wheel would only make life easier once you’ve familiarized yourself with what matches with what.

When it comes to colors in your outfit, there are some terms that you should also be aware of. For instance, finding complementary colors is a good option, style-wise. This means colors that are on the opposite sides of the color wheel. Every color has a complementary hue and pairing these opposites commonly results into a nice style combo. For instance, orange and blue, violet and yellow and even maroon and turquoise. On the other hand, analogous colors are easier to find and work. These are colors that are similar to one another, or those that are shades of the same hue. When put together, these make for a cohesive look.

When all else fails or using a color wheel to make your post-Holidays office look work is a tad too confusing, you may subscribe to this straightforward principle, pastels go with pastels, jewel tones are best paired with jewel tones, and earth tones are excellent with earth tones.

Practice the Base-Accent-Pop rule

An interesting online piece that I have learned to live by since I chanced on reading it, said something like this, “Think of getting dressed in three parts: the Base, the Accent, and the Pop”.

When you say Base, these are the foundations of a look. When you curate your wardrobe selections, you always have what you would call as your investment items, or the reliable ones. These are your tailored pieces from suits, skirts, jackets, blazers and pants that are often of neutral hues (though they could be vibrant ones, based on your preference of course). You think of these as the core pieces in your outfit that you can put on your back and pull off in different occasions.

The Accent, on the other hand, is often what you highlight because Instagram says it’s today’s trend. These are often the types that are fleeting and may not be as lifelong in style as your base. These may be your neon cardigan, a stylized denim jacket, a funky top, and a version of the dress you saw your favorite celebrity in. The accent is commonly the item you put on after the base, which makes for a smaller portion of your outfit.

Lastly, the Pop is the portion of your outfit that gives it flavor and some extra sass. It is otherwise known as the finishing touch in your date look, or your presentation-day ensemble. When contemplating your outfit’s pop, consider that the accent and the pop should work together. This could be done by picking similar items, tonally. The accent and the pop could be in the same tone or could be in shades of color that are complementary to one another. Another way to make it interesting is to pluck out one of the shades found in a print and use this color as the pop. Silver and gold jewelries could also be used as your look’s pop.

Make a neutral outfit pop

When learning how to make colors in your outfit work together appear to be too taxing a job, why not adapt a simpler color alternative: making neutral outfits pop. Neutrals are colors that are more versatile and impossible to clash with in terms of colors. As we have noted in the item before this, base items in your wardrobe, or your essentials often come in neutral colors so as to make it easier to pair with an accent or a pop.

Examples of neutral colors are black, white, gray, navy, and brown. Navy and brown are not technically neutral hues but they are versatile enough to be paired with a high number of colors so, in fashion, they are perceived among the friendliest colors.

Since neutrals have a lesser tendency to clash, you have the liberty to match these items with any color that you wish. This could be a more subdued option to make a statement through colors. But this does not mean that you can only wear a maximum of one color to make your neutral outfit pop. You do not need to restrict yourself to just one color. You can opt to use more than one item with a different color as long they are in the same color-family.

Be bold and beautiful

Colors essentially add life to anything—and in style and fashion this is no exception. When you spruce up your outfit with color, you feel bolder and even more confident. As with all of our tips that we give you in this column, confidence and feeling good about what you put on is still the best principle that you could add in your arsenal of style.

Most of us are afraid to go out of the familiar and the tried-and-tested, but experimenting and being “sure” about it even if it goes out of any fashion rulebook that you read is still the best way to make any stylish decisions you pull work to your advantage. Open up your eyes to the possibility of adding a little color in your life and leave yourself enough room to experiment.