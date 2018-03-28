Make transportation terminals ‘sanctuaries’

Land and sea transportation terminals should be improved because they are a crucial and important part of traveling in the Philippines.

This was pointed out by Sen. Grace Poe, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Services, who sponsored on March 19 passage of Senate Bill (SB) 1749 under Committee Report 286.

The report seeks to improve land transportation terminals, stations, stops, rest areas and roll-on/roll-off (Ro/Ro) terminals through simple, effective and practical measures.

“Along the tens of thousands of kilometers of lengthy roads all around the country, land transportation terminals, stations, stops and rest areas are like sanctuaries for travelers using land transportation,” Poe said.

“This measure is a win-win proposal. It will improve the experience of weary Filipino travelers who use these transport terminals during their long trips. It is an improvement which will be immediately seen and felt,” she added.

SB 1749 seeks to mandate owners, operators or administrators of land transport terminals, stations, stops, rest areas and Ro/Ro terminals to provide clean, sanitary facilities for passengers.

It harmonizes existing laws and regulations on this matter such as the “Code on Sanitation of the Philippines” and LTFRB’s [Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board] “Guidelines for Off-Street Terminal Operations.”

SB 1749 also “seeks to prohibit the collection of fees from passengers for the use of sanitary facilities in transport terminals. This institutionalizes the LTFRB’s existing guidelines on the same issue,” Poe said.

According to the Long Term Vision of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) study Ambisyon Natin 2040, Filipinos consider traveling as “one of the signs that their family is living well.”

“[A family is considered well-off if it can afford to travel. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) supports this data],” the senator said.

According to the PSA, 42 million Filipinos traveled in 2016 or equivalent to 58 percent of the population aged 15 and above.

“This could be the reason why tourism in the Philippines is thriving,” the senator said.

The PSA reported that domestic tourism receipts reached over P2.1 billion in 2016.

Poe said SB 1749 seeks to mandate the provision of free Internet in these terminals as well as the establishment of at least one lactation station, which must be “separate” from the sanitary facilities.