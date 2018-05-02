Make your wardrobe ‘summer efficient’

As the temperature continues to soar, choosing the right clothing every day is a must to feel cool and comfortable throughout the season.

According to Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo, the mere addition of a few pieces to one’s existing wardrobe can make for summer-ready styles that bear the right colors, feel and look that will also make the wearer look good amid the summer heat.

Today, The Manila Times lists some of the summer must-haves that can turn one’s wardrobe into a summer-ready collection.

For the stylish woman. Brighten lifestyles by combining timelessly bold and vibrant print designs of Finnish designer Marimekko with the quality and comfort of the casual street style. A graphic t-shirt, swingy sleeveless blouses, wide-leg cropped pants, and sleeveless shift dresses can definitely go with classic in one’s cabinet.

For the perfect summer OOTD. Uniqlo U’s new collection comes in a palette of forest and floral greens, blues inspired by skies and seas, and orange and red accents. The range also features numerous motif patterns, such as stripes and color borders. A piece or two of these paired with jeans will surely make for that perfect summer outfit of the day.

For the casual basic. Designed from the brand’s Jeans Innovation Center in Los Angeles, California, these summer season jeans combine the best and most comfortable denim from one of the world’s leading fabric manufacturers, Kaihara. Every pair bears advanced designs and silhouettes with summer updates that include women’s boyfriend jeans and men’s color skinny jeans.

For the active set. The active collection is perfect for strenuous sports and outdoor activities this summer, quickly wicking away sweat and offering great elasticity, water repellency, and wind protection. Simple designs from the collection also mean that items can double as comfortable daily wear for the active lifestyle.

For the inner comfort. AIRism is innerwear that is silky smooth on the skin. It wicks away sweat for a fresh and comfortable feeling all day long in three main options—Mesh, Jersey, and Seamless. There are shorts, slips ideal for low-cut dresses and tops, boxer briefs and trunks.

For the kids and babies. Finally, the kids and babies collection for the summer features clothing for the younger made with clothing technology that matches children’s high activity levels. Key products include Kids’ Ultra Stretch Pants made with fabric that offers elasticity for easy movement. For babies and newborns, 100 percent cotton mesh fabric is used for this year’s lineup of underwear.