Makeup for the beach

Clockwise from left: Stretch Concealer in Dark 30, Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick in Leo and Jam, Cloud Paint in Haze, Perfecting Skin Tint in Dark, Cloud Paint in Dusk, Cloud Paint in Beam, Boy Brow in Brown/Brun

Top, left to right: Cloud Paints Haze, Beam, and Dusk; Bottom L-R: Generation G Sheer Matte Lipsticks Jam, and Leo

With summer in full swing, beach trips and other outdoor activities are musts for people looking to unwind from the stresses of their daily lives.

Personally, when I head to the beach or do outdoor activities, I am not fond of wearing too much makeup. I like looking presentable but hate the feel of heavy makeup on my face. I feel like my pores get clogged with too much makeup when it is hot outside. Heat tends to open up one’s pores and if you use the wrong products, you are prone to getting clogged pores. Clogged pores result in blemishes, blackheads and pimples.

For times like this, I opt for the “No Makeup” makeup look. I make sure to use products that are non-comodegenic and go light on my face. The feel and look is a barely there, just-woke-up-like-this one that is easy to dismiss as natural. One can recreate this look using items from several brands, but there is one brand devoted to recreating this look with their lineup of products.

Glossier is a brand from abroad that aims to achieve this no-fuss, yourself-just-better look. Over the last year, I was able to buy stuff from them through relatives based in the US. Currently, there are several online shops that also offer the same products at a slightly higher price.

Among the products I was able to obtain are the following: Stretch Concealer in Dark 30, Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick in Leo and Jam, Cloud Paint in Haze, Perfecting Skin Tint in Dark, Cloud Paint in Dusk, Cloud Paint in Beam, and Boy Brow in Brown/Brun.

Cloud Paints are Glossier’s cheek tints that try to mimic a natural flush. Haze is a berry color, Beam is a peach-pink shade, and Dusk is a nude pink shade.

Generation G Sheer Matte Lipsticks are difficult to describe. The finish is a lot like a cross be-tween a tint and a lipstick. It goes on your lips matte but sheer so your lips tend to absorb the color instead of having it just sit on top of them. It has a nice formula that I have not found in other products just yet.

Although each tube is a bit on the more expensive side given how little product one gets, I still opt to buy them because of this. I actually had one more shade which was Crush. But I recently finished the tube so I don’t have a swatch of it. That was a pink shade. The ones on the photo are Jam, which is a berry shade, and Leo, which is a nude brown shade.

The Perfecting Skin Tint and Stretch Concealer are hydrating and give a sheer coverage that sits on like second skin. I like to use the concealer on clients with undereyes that need extra hydration. The skin tint is a go to product when I want a little coverage but still have my skin look like skin. Think BB Cream but a lot more fluid and sheer.

The Boy Brow is a brow mascara that somehow adds thickness to natural hair fibers without making it look unnatural. I have no idea either how it does that so seamlessly, but it really works and your brows still look devoid of any makeup. It’s also why I stock up on this even if they’re on the more expensive side. I have tried other brow mascaras, but this is the one that comes closest to a natural finish.

To achieve a “No Makeup” makeup look, which will have a dewy finish, here’s what you have to do:

Apply the Skin Perfecting Tint in Dark as a base with your fingers. Afterwards, conceal your undereyes and blemishes with the Stretch Concealer in Dark (also using just the fingers). Then put a little bit of Cloud Paint in Haze on the cheeks, brush your brows with some Boy Brow in Brown/Brun, and apply a coat of Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick in Jam on the lips.

Don’t forget to put sunblock underneath all that, and you are set for a day looking effortlessly pretty outdoors!