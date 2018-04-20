Making an anti-establishment statement for Mother Earth

Designer Abraham Guardian pulls out the stops for creative reuse of clothing

It was Lady Gaga’s avante-garde fashion choices that made an impression on Abraham Guardian’s sense of style.

“I was very inspired by her. I just like the way she puts things together. Her costumes were not things that you could wear in everyday life, but I was very intrigued by how she would wear it and her overall style.”

He also admired a UK-based blogger who would combine “clashy” thrift store finds like printed shirts withpambahay boxer shorts and glittery leggings.

“Ang ganda ng porma niya! That is how I got the idea to combine things that clash as well.”

He always wanted to get into fashion design and pursued it as a college degree.

“There are people who do not understand what I am doing, and I have learned to accept it. I eventually realized the concept of not caring with what people think, and by being consistent, I think I have gained acceptance.”

Now, he is known for his eye-catching, flamboyant creations, which he once again demonstrated for this fashion editorial that focuses on Earth Day.

“I didn’t want to do something cheesy, like use recycled bottles or boxes and plastic bags. I went avante-garde with recycled clothing materials. These are basic pieces that you would find in a thrift store. We put together pieces coming from our RTW line, clothes that we found in thrift stores, and pieces that came from my sister’s, my boyfriend’s and my closets and gave them a twist.”

He did a lot of patchwork using the materials and especially loves a pair of pants that was reworked into a denim skirt.

“I found it at the thrift shop and I was wondering about the stitching, when I realized what it was.”

Other thrift store finds were the denim pants under a peplum top, and the entire ensemble that consisted of a yellow beret, black shirt, all the way down to the boots.

“We also used a men’s blazer that we found in the men’s section. There is really no limit to what you can put together using creativity and imagination.

He has a caveat for those who get addicted to buying at these secondhand outlets, though.

“I get tempted to buy a lot even if I don’t know if I can wear them. Over time, this just ends up as clutter and that is not good for your wellbeing. It hogs up space and it is harder to get rid of.”

He also has thoughts on fast fashion, which is said to be the second dirtiest industry in the world, after Big Oil. “As a consumer, I can never say no to fast fashion, because of its convenience and availability. My tip is when you shop at these brands, shop curated-ly. I look for pieces that I can wear and will not go out of trend. If you like to follow trends, then go and shop, but do so moderately.”

If you do end up with more clothes than you can possibly wear, his solution is to donate.

“Give them away to your family and friends, or drop them off at donation boxes. That way, you are decluttering, and you are helping others at the same time.”

Follow Abraham Guardian on his instagram accounts @monstrousthoughts and @ha.mu.