Making art for everyone

Budding artists find a new platform to showcase work

Students who have a passion for visual arts found new avenues to showcase their masterpieces through the second edition of “Art for Everyone” a unique exhibition simultaneously held in nine super malls nationwide.

Held at SM’s Megamall, Aura Premier, Mall of Asia, Dasmariñas, Baguio, Clark, Cebu, Bacolod and Lanang branches, Art for Everyone featured works of students from various universities, colleges and institutions.

While the students’ works were exhibited and sold during the five-day fair, art professionals and educators also held instructive workshops aimed at developing creative ideation as well as help unleash the full potential of students in visual arts.

Among the featured schools were the University of the Philippines Diliman and Manila, De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde, Far Eastern University, University of Makati, Southville International School, CIIT College of Arts and Technology Quezon City, University of Rizal System Angono, Our Lady of Fatima University Valenzuela and Antipolo, University of the East Caloocan, I-Academy, Philippine Women’s University, San Beda College Alabang, Asia Pacific College, Chiang Kai Shek, College of the Holy Spirit Manila, Eulogio Amang Rodriguez Institute of Technology Manila, Paref Woodrose School, Polytechnic University of the Philippines and Technological University of the Philippines Manila.

With a renewed vision to promote professionally curated visual artwork ranging from paintings to mixed media made by students, the art fair was geared up to hold more activities for the students and their respective schools as their art pieces indulge mall-goers.

“As students try to explore their calling and style and find their place in the art world after school or after going through informal training, they look for platforms through which to present their work,” says Patrick Flores, of the University of the Philippines Vargas Museum, and lead of the Art for Everyone team.

“This is an important time in their creative life as they come in contact with an audience and a potentially supportive public,” Flores added.

Finally, Flores noted that the exhibit helps provide a training ground for these budding talents.

“Art for Everyone helps provide this opportunity to support young artists professionally and creatively, allowing them to reach their audience and public and giving them the chance to survive in a very competitive art world,” Flores ended.