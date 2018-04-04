Making friends with your tree

Trees and plants are living things. And just like any other being, they possess an aura (refer to meaning index). This aura is connected to the spirit and the soul of every being. Every aura interacts with another simply by merging naturally with others through physical contact. This is one of the reasons why taking a walk in nature is a healing conduit. With each step, you connect with different earth energies from the surroundings aside from seeing the beautiful views.

Plants, as something that is directly connected to Earth, receive an endless stream of newly cleansed energy (refer to meaning index). The Earth “recycles” the negative energy and transmute it into positive energy. Generally speaking, they absorb and transmute energies.

How does this affect you?

Have you ever felt overloaded like the world was on your shoulders? Have you had a period when you were drained, unmotivated and depressed?

Connecting to your plants in this way will help you balance your energies. At the same time, your plant will also feel loved and appreciated that your plant baby will be more healthy.

(Below is an excerpt from http://www.dharmacafe.com/gaia/how-to-befriend-a-tree/full/)

The healing abilities of trees

Taoist Masters observed that trees are tremendously powerful plants. Not only can they absorb carbon dioxide

and transform it into oxygen, but they can also absorb negative forces and transform them into good energy.

Trees strongly root with the Earth, and the more rooted the tree, the higher it can extend to Heaven. Trees stand very still, absorbing the Earth’s Energy and the Universal Force from the Heavens.

Trees and all plants have the ability to absorb the light of the energies and transform it into food; in fact, they depend on light for most of their nourishment, while water and earth minerals make up about 30% of their nutritional intake. Trees are able to live very long lives.

a. The tree as healer and friend

Trees are the largest and most spiritually advanced plants on earth. They are constantly in meditation, and subtle energy is their natural language. As your understanding of this language grows, you can begin to develop a relationship with them. They can help you open your energy channels and cultivate calm, presence, and vitality. You can reciprocate by helping them with their own blockages and devitalized areas. It is a mutually beneficial relationship that needs cultivation.

b. Choosing a tree to work with

Throughout history human beings have used all parts of the tree for healing and medicine. The best trees for healing are big trees, especially pines. Pine trees radiate Chi, nourish blood, strengthen nervous systems, and contribute to long lives. They also nurture souls and spirits. Pines are the “Immortal Tree.” Early Chinese poetry and painting is full of admiration for pines.

Although pine trees are often the best choice, many other trees or plants can be used. The larger trees contain the most energy. Among the most powerful are trees growing near running water. Some trees feel warmer or hotter than others; some feel cooler or colder than others. Practice distinguishing the varying properties of different trees.

1. Cypress and cedar trees reduce heat and nourish Yin energy.

2. Willow trees help to expel sick winds, rid the body of excess dampness, reduce high blood pressure, and strengthen the urinary tract and bladder.

3. Elm trees calm the mind and strengthen the stomach.

4. Maple trees chase sick winds and help reduce pain.

5. Locust trees help clear internal heat and help balance the weather of the heart.

6. Banyan trees clear the heart and help to rid the body of dampness

7. Cinnamon trees can clear coldness from the heart and abdomen.

8. Fir trees help clear up bruises, reduce swelling, and heal broken bones faster.

9. Hawthorn trees help aid digestion, strengthen the intestines, and lower blood pressure,

10. Birch trees help clear heat and dampness from the body am: help to detoxify it.

11. Plum trees nourish the spleen, stomach, and pancreas and calm the mind.

12. Fig trees clear excess heat from the body, increase saliva. nourish the spleen. and help stop diarrhea.

13. Ginco trees help strengthen the bladder and alleviate urinary problems in women.

There is a certain size range within which trees are most accessible to human beings. When a tree is too small, it does not have enough energy to make much of an impression on you. When the tree is too big, you have the opposite problem, so it takes more persistence to get large trees to take an interest in you. As a source of healing energy, it is best to choose a large, robust tree from within the accessible size range. For playful interaction it is best to choose a small to medium sized tree. While it is not necessary to climb the tree to develop a relationship,

it does open up a whole new world, Climb gently and carefully so as not to harm the tree.

Trees operate on a longer time scale than do human beings. You can help to bridge this gap by returning again and again to the same tree, so that a relationship develops. Visit regularly so that the tree knows when to expect you and can look forward to seeing you. You may have the distinct impression that the tree really misses you when you are gone for a longer time than usual.

Two methods to connect to your tree



Share with the tree from the heart





In this pattern tree energy is run through the arms and heart center. It may be used to clear a healer’s arms of sick energy accumulated in work, or just to open the heart.

1. Assume any comfortable position in which your hands can easily reach a branch.

2. Reach one arm out to touch the tree with the palm or fingertips. Feel the vital energy just under the bark and make contact with it, allowing some time for the contact to develop.

3. After a while you will feel the sharing begin as a gentle breathing back and forth between your hand and the tree.

4. Gradually extend the process until you are breathing energy through the entire length of the arm, back and forth from your heart center to the tree. Let this back and forth sharing go on for some time.

5. Next, get the other arm involved. It may rest on the same branch, near the other hand, or it may rest on an entirely different branch.

6. Allow the tree energy to flow in along one arm, mix with your own energy in the heart center, and flow out the other arm. Every so often reverse the direction of flow in one or both arms.

7. For a deeper experience try extending the flow from the heart down to the navel, letting it go from tree to heart, to navel, and back.

8. Where does the energy go after it leaves your hands and enters the tree? By following it with your mind, you will begin to discover more about the subtle anatomy of the tree.

9. You may find blocked or congested areas that you can work on by running energy out one hand and into the other. Feel the tree’s response to your efforts, and let intuition guide you.

Absorb tree chi through the crown

1. Stand approximately two to three feet in front of a tree with your arms at your side. Feel the tree’s aura. (Figure

2-32) If you do not feel it, you can move in closer.

2. When you feel the tree’s aura, use your crown to absorb the energy. The tree’s balanced energy can feel very gentle and soft and have a very powerful healing effect.

3. Draw the tree energy into your crown and let it flow down through the Thrusting Channels or through the Functional Channel to the perineum, then down to both feet. Move the energy out through the soles of your feet into the ground. Bring the energy from the ground to the roots of the tree, then up its trunk.

4. Feel yourself absorb the Earth Energy and the tree energy. (Figure 2-33) Feel them purify your energy, removing negativity and sick energy. When you feel it emerge from the trunk of the tree, absorb the Human Plane (Cosmic Particle) Energy, and return the energy to your crown. You will feel the combined energies nourish your brain, glands, and organs. Repeat the process nine, eighteen, or 36 times.

* * *

Meaning Index

Aura—a bioluminescent electromagnetic field that surrounds a human being; the aura can easily be visible to some but it is always present in a living person. Plants, or even some things often used by a person. Your aura reflects your current and past life state of consciousness and maturity. The aura changes depending on your acceptance of life lessons and moods.

Energy- Spiritual energy is no less real than any other energy, like electricity for example, but is vastly more important. Spiritual energy is prana (also known as “universal life force”, “chi” or “qi”) carried by pure love.

Chi- Life force energy is the universal energy that ever flows in living things. Those who are healthy and dynamic have abundant chi in their body. Those who are about to pass on have no more (or very minimal) life force energy. This too, like the aura can be seen by some easily but is always present.

Visualization—In connecting with spiritual energies in energy works, sometimes a lot of visualization is required to make things manifest. This is done through your mind’s eye. In the beginning it can seem like imagination but as time passes you gain more clarity of vision.

Crown- a chakra or energy center of the body. This is found at the top of your head.

Chakra- an energy center which has a wheel-like behavior wherein the energy flows throughout the body; there are 7 main energy centers in the body.