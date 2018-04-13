Malabon ‘ecstacy’ lab raided

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) dismantled a drug laboratory that manufactures illegal drugs in Malabon City and arrested two suspects, including a Filipino-Chinese man.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said this was a follow up to their operation in Ibaan, Batangas on Thursday, April 12.

Aquino said, however, that this was the first time that PDEA encountered a drug laboratory that was more focused in producing and manufacturing ecstacy.

“We conducted follow-up operations this morning on this drug laboratory and we discovered that this is the first time that we encountered a drug laboratory that produces more on psychotropic substances. It means that it’s more on the MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) or what we know is ecstacy,” Aquino said.

Ecstacy is known to be a popular party drug, especially among the youth who attend parties and raves in night clubs.

Anti-narcotics agents also arrested Filipino-Chinese John Ming Shen and his driver Lauro Santiago.

Seized were ecstacy tablets, and their main ingredient, Safrole, and suspected chemicals used in manufacturing shabu.

Aquino said PDEA would conduct a full inventory of items seized from the drug laboratory in Malabon.

Aquino also said that the drug laboratory was being operated by members of a Hong Kong-based drug syndicate, Dragonwood, which has alleged connections to the “Golden Triangle.”

The Golden Triangle, which is formed by the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar along the Mekong River, is known as “one of the world’s busiest drug trafficking regions,” according to an online article on the “The Independent,” a British-based newspaper.

Chinese intelligence reports also suggested that Dragonwood operated the shabu laboratory in Ibaan, Batangas, which anti-narcotics agents raided on Thursday. ROY NARRA