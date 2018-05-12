Malabon village chief in narco-list charged

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Friday filed a criminal and administrative complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman against Tinajeros, Malabon City Punong Barangay Alvin Mañalac.

This came after the agency implemented a search warrant on April 13 and dismantled a laboratory manufacturing illegal drugs in Malabon City.

“After the discovery of a clandestine laboratory in his area of jurisdiction, respondent Alvin A. Mañalac failed to take appropriate measures to implement provisions of R.A. No. 9165, including abatement of nuisances as mandated by Memorandum Circular No. 2009-09 dated January 29, 2009 issued by the Office of the Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government,” the PDEA alleged in the complaint.

The agency, represented in its complaint by Director III Ismael Fajardo Jr., the regional director of PDEA National Capital Region (PDEA-NCR), accused Mañalac of violation of Section 5, in relation to Section 3 (ee) of Republic Act (RA) 9165 (the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

According to the complaint, Mañalac submitted Barangay Tinajeros’s Watchlist-Masterlist to the PDEA-NCR on April 5 and a Watchlist to Malabon City Mayor Antolina Oreta.

He allegedly provided suspected users “but did not include any suspected pushers and persons engaged in the maintenance of a drug den and clandestine laboratory,” according to the complaint.

“As mentioned a while ago, it is highly impossible that there would be no pushers or persons engaged in the maintenance of a drug den if there are known users. The only logical conclusion of the circumstances obtaining in the present case is that herein respondent is a protector or coddler of pushers or persons engaged in the maintenance of a drug den and clandestine laboratory,” the PDEA alleged.