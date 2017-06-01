Malacañang abolishes communications unit

Malacañang has decided to abolish a unit under the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) as part of the reorganization of the executive’s communications office.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, through Office Order No. 26 that he signed on May 30, ordered the abolition the Strategic Communications Office (SCO), formerly Presidential Communications Development and Strategic Planning Office.

“The main reasons are to streamline and to adjust to our new comprehensive communications strategy in promoting the policies of the different executive departments,” Andanar said in a statement.

“The recent communications programs led by PCOO, DuterteNOMiCs, Real Numbers, Extremism [and]martial law and other upcoming events, increased the demand for the PCOO Team to assist other departments. Thus the need to restructure our manpower assignments,” he added.

Andanar denied that he fired 40 people.

“I did not fire anyone,” the Palace official said.