Malacañang condemns aircraft shooting by NPA

MALACAñANG on Tuesday strongly denounced the weekend attack by the New People’s Army (NPA) on a civilian aircraft in Tagbina, Surigao del Sur that killed its pilot.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the shooting of a civilian aircraft and this is the incident where the CPP-NPA apparently shot at an agricultural plane in Surigao,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said in a media briefing.

Captain Lynbert Laguda Sr. managed to safely land his aircraft and was rushed to the hospital, but later died from gunshot wounds.

The plane, a single-engine biplane Grumman G-164 Ag Cat agricultural, bore three bullet holes.

Laguda’s son – Lynbert 2nd – also an agricultural pilot, had asked resigned Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, to bring the matter to the attention of his father, President Rodrigo Duterte.

“The plane was engaged in a normal, low-flying craft-dusting mission and was fired upon. Under the laws and customs of war, fighters should not be targeting civilians and civilian objects, and this is the latest instance of a war crime perpetrated by the CPP [Communist Party of the Philippines]–NPA,” Roque added.