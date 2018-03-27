Malacanang declares half-day in govt offices on Holy Wednesday

MALACANANG has announced that government offices would be on half-day on Wednesday to allow employees to prepare for the rest of the Holy Week.

The announcement is contained in Memorandum Circular 43, which Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed.

However, it will be work as usual for law-enforcement and disaster response agencies, the same EO said.

The suspension of work in other government offices, independent bodies, private companies and offices will be left to the discretion of their respective authorities, it added. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA