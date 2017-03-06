Malacañang names new Pag-IBIG Fund OIC

The Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF) or the Pag-IBIG Fund got a new officer-in-charge (OIC) after President Rodrigo Duterte accepted the resignation of the agency’s former chief.

Acmad Rizaldy Moti will assume the post to “ensure uninterrupted delivery of public service,” according to a memorandum issued by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea dated February 28.

Moti will replace former HDMF president and chief executive officer Darlene Berberabe, who earlier resigned from her post.

“Acceptance of resignation was made effective last February 20. Berberabe was just on a holdover capacity since her term already expired last year,” Medialdea said.

Berberabe served as Pag-IBIG Fund chief for over six years, having been appointed in 2010 by then-President Benigno Aquino 3rd.

Moti was HDMF’s deputy chief executive officer for home lending operations since 2013.