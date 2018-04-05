Malacañang: PNP will obey court’s ‘Tokhang’ resolution

MALACAÑANG on Wednesday voiced confidence that the Philippine National Police (PNP) will comply with a resolution of the Supreme Court (SC) requiring it to submit a report on the 4,000 documented individuals who had been killed in the Duterte administration’s anti-drug war.

In a news briefing, Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra said there is no need for the Palace to direct the PNP to follow the High Court’s order.

“Yes of course [they will follow], if that’s the final order of the SC all agencies of the government bound by that order are supposed to comply and follow,” Guevarra added.

“The Office of the Solicitor General has argued that there are certain security concerns that need to be addressed in connection with this matter but since the Supreme Court itself has apparently made a final order for the production of these particular documents by this law enforcement agency of the government, I guess we have no other alternative except to comply,” he said.

The resolution, according to Guevarra, will not affect the implementation of the anti-drug campaign.

“We cannot see any effect [on Oplan Tokhang]because our law enforcement agencies are not hiding anything behind these documents, except for the security of possible witnesses and so on and so forth,” he said.

The PNP was removed from the drug war in October 2017 over thousands of alleged extrajudicial killings, which were causing local and international uproar from human rights advocates and concerned citizens.

The deaths of teenagers Kian Lloyd de los Santos, Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo de Guzman, who were accused of being drug peddlers, became the final straw for the PNP’s removal from the crackdown.

The PNP was brought back to Oplan Tokhang by President Rodrigo Duterte two months later but only as a support for the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a news briefing on January 29 that Malacañang expects the PNP to have a less controversial role in implementing the anti-drug war.