Malacañang, Senate, GMA mourn Angara

FORMER Senate president Edgardo Angara passed away on Sunday after suffering from a heart attack, his son and incumbent Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara said.

“Sad to say my father former Sen. Edgardo Javier Angara passed on from this life this morning at the age of 83, from an apparent heart attack,” the younger Angara said in his Twitter post.

The senator said the family was still making funeral arrangements and would keep the public posted.

“We ask for prayers for the repose of his soul,” he added.

Malacanang on Sunday had only kind words for Angara.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr., in a statement, said the government is mourning “one of our great leaders and statesmen.”

Former President-turned-congresswoman Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo of Pampanga also mourned the passing of Angara, whom she called “a friend and a reformist.”

Arroyo was a colleague of Angara in the Senate from 1992 to 1998.

Senators expressed their profound grief over Angara’s death.

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri described the former Senate president as a “distinguished public servant.”

For Sen. Loren Legarda, the country has lost “a great man, a visionary and an indefatigable worker” with the passing of Angara.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said the former Senate chief throughout his career was able to maintain a deep sense of humility and dedication to public service.

Sen. Joel Villanueva said Angara was “an outstanding leader and statesman.”

Based on initial information, the former senator was at his farm in Nasugbu, Batangas, and was brought to Tagaytay Medical Center where he died.

Born in Baler in what is now Aurora province on September 24, 1934, Angara got his law degree from the University of the Philippines in Quezon City where he was a consistent scholar.

He earned his master’s degree in law as a Dewitt Fellow from the University of Michigan in 1964.

Angara began his political career in 1971 when he was elected as a delegate to the 1971 Constitutional Convention.

In 1972, he founded the Angara Abello Concepcion Regala & Cruz Law Offices or the Accralaw, which became one of the country’s top law firms.

Before becoming a senator, Angara had served as president of the University of the Philippines from 1981 to 1987 where he made his mark and rose to national prominence.

In 1987, he was elected as senator and served until 1998 and it was during this time when he authored landmark legislations ranging from agricultural modernization, establishment of a health-care delivery system, educational reforms, cultural institution-building and proper administration of justice.

Angara particularly authored the Free High School Act, the Senior Citizens Act, the National Health Insurance Act or PhilHealth and the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education.

As chairman of the Congressional Commission on Education in the 8th Congress, he sponsored laws that led to the creation of the Commission on Higher Education and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

He also authored the Magna Carta for Public Health Workers, the new National Museum Act and the National Commission on Culture and the Arts.

Angara served as Senate president from 1993 to 1995 wherein he rallied the chamber to pass bills and resolutions for executive-legislative cooperation in economic reforms and other measures that were beneficial to the people.

In 1998, he ran for Vice President as running mate of then-Vice President Joseph Estrada but lost to then-Sen. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Angara, during the short -lived Estrada presidency, was appointed as secretary of agriculture from 1999 to 2001 and as executive secretary.

He was again elected senator in 2001 and got another term in 2007 where he introduced Republic Act 9490, which created the Aurora Special Economic Zone Authority.

In 2012, Angara served as a senator-judge in the impeachment court that convicted then-Chief Justice Renato Corona.

As chairman of the Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino, he endorsed the bid for the presidency of then-Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte in May 2016.

Duterte appointed Angara as his special envoy to the European Union (EU) on May 3, 2017.

EU Ambassador Franz Jessen said he was saddened by the senator’s passing.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Ed [Angara’s nickname] was a great patriot and a true friend of the EU,” Jessen added.

JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA AND RALPH U. VILLANUEVA