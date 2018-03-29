Malala makes first trip to Pakistan since Taliban attack

ISLAMABAD: Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan on Thursday, officials said, in her first visit since she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman six years ago for advocating education for girls. The 20-year-old’s unannounced arrival with her parents under tight security at Islamabad’s international airport overnight has been met with a tsunami of social media reaction, with many Pakistanis hailing her bravery but others accusing her of a conspiracy to foment dissent. Malala is widely respected internationally for her activism, but opinion is divided in Pakistan where some conservatives view her as a Western agent on a mission to shame her country. She is expected to meet with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during the four-day trip.

AFP