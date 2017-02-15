Malasimbo’s seventh summit

Puerto Galera gears up for its biggest music and arts festival yet

With its 5,000-strong audience turnout in 2016, expectations are sky high for the seventh Malasimbo Music and Arts Festival in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro come March.

Offering an inimitable experience with Mother Nature as a backdrop at the Malasimbo Amphitheater since 2011, the festival has seen a gathering of the world’s music greats getting bigger and bigger by the year. Moreover, the genre of music featured in every edition has gotten more extensive, from jazz to soul, roots to reggae, and dance and contemporary to electronic music.

This year, among the global artists who will climb up Malasimbo are Afro-Cuban jazz pianist and Quincy Jones’ protégé Alfredo Rodriguez, Australian soul jazz performer Jordan Rakei, and Canadian electronic music artist Tennyson as main acts. Announced thus far in terms of local artists and ensembles are Apartle, Jeck Pilpil & Peacepipe, Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas, Similar Objects, CRWN, Curtismith, RH Xanders, sKarm, Moophs, and Microphone Mechanics.

The event will also feature a silent disco, where music is transmitted via headsets. Participants can choose among three competing DJs and dance to the music of choice. International and local DJs include Lefto, Kristian Hernandez, Br3aking Silence, The Diegos, Mark Zero, and Manolet Dario among others.

For its arts component, Malasimbo will exhibit the works of 60 contemporary Filipino and international artists in the festival’s continued dedication to visual arts.

Most importantly, the festival will continue to highlight its cause of boosting tourism in the Mindoro area. Besides promoting and caring for nature, Malasimbo holds a conscientious regard for eco-cultural tourism promotion and development of Mindoro. Also continuing in this edition are community programs in support of the island’s indigenous Mangyans, among them workshops on the Mangyan language and handicrafts, featuring their beaded jewellery, fabrics, and baskets.

“For me, it is very important that though the young generation come here for music, we continue to be conscious of the responsibility we have vis-à-vis the minorities and vis-à-vis our environment. We don’t have to be old to realize the danger of what the world is going today,” Hubert d’Aboville, president of D’Aboville Foundation and co-Founder of Malasimbo Festival, told The Manila Times.

“Music and arts are the backbone of the festival but the indigenous people and the environment is really the soul of Malasimbo. This festival brings to Puerto Galera 5,000 people—2,500 Filipinos and 2,500 foreigners, which come from 30 different nationalities, which is amazing. And because of this event, we were able to help the environment and the lives of the Mangyan people,” he added.

According to D’Aboville, for every ticket sold, the foundation will plant a mangrove seedling, as well as use part of the funds for the aforementioned advocacies, scholarship program, the Surat Mangyan teaching program, Tamaraw conservation program, and this year, a water filter donation to Mangyan communities.

“We don’t do this for the profit. We don’t make a centavo here. We just want to give an event for the good of Philippine tourism and present a good image to the rest of the world. Every year I am happier with the success of Malasimbo. We definitely bring joy and knowledge to countless people. And it is my great pleasure when Filipinos who don’t know anything about Mindoro discover the land, discover the people, and discover the culture. I feel like I’ve done something for the Filipinos,” d’Aboville shared.

The Malasimbo Music and Arts Festival will run this year from March 10 to 12. Nearer the date more acts confirmed will be announced.