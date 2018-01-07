Malaya publisher Jake Macasaet, 81

MALAYA Business Insight publisher Amado “Jake” Macasaet passed away Sunday January 7. He was 81.

In a Facebook post by wife Karen, Macasaet died peacefully surrounded by family at 8:35 a.m.

The Macasaets thanked those who expressed their concern for the newspaper publisher.

She said that the Sunday’s wake would be reserved for immediate family.

“We thank you in advance for understanding our desire to spend the day with Papa,” the post said.

The Macasaet family will be announcing the schedule of his wake at the Heritage Park, Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City. JEFF ANTIPORDA