Malayan Colleges debuts in Ang Liga Season 15

Barring any suspension caused by inclement weather, Ang Liga Season 15 action continues today at the De La Salle University Science and Technology Complex Football Field in Biñan, Laguna.

Hostilities start at 8 a.m. with a pair of matches in the top and second divisions respectively.

Malayan Colleges Laguna finally makes its debut in lower-level Division 2 when it tackles the hungry reserve team of Ateneo De Manila University in the opening game.

The second team of Ateneo is eager to nail a bounce back-win after absorbing a stunning 2-3 defeat from Don Bosco Technical College in the season-opening match day.

National University’s (NU) second team and Don Bosco battle for the top spot in the second division at 10 a.m.

Both the reserve squad of the Bulldogs and the Grey Wolves hold three points, with the former only leading by a higher goal difference.

Meanwhile, Division 1 leader NU eyes to keep its dominant form when it takes on a resurgent University of the Philippines at 1 p.m.

The Bulldogs sit on the pole position with six points after winning their first two games, including a 3-0 whipping of Ateneo despite getting undermanned last week.

The Maroon Booters, on the other hand, leapfrogged to the second spot after clobbering a lowly Emilio Aguinaldo College, 12-0, with 10 goals netted in the first half.

In the final fixture of the day, defending champion University of Sto. Tomas and Lyceum of the Philippines University aim to keep pace with National U when they collide at 2 p.m.

The matches yesterday were suspended due to the rough weather caused by Typhoon Jolina.