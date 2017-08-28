Malaysia arrests 8 Filipinos for illegal entry

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Malaysia arrested eight Filipinos who illegally entered Sabah on Monday despite strict security patrol near the border, reports said.

It said the skipper of the speedboat who brought the Filipinos managed to escape shortly after policemen intercepted the passengers in Kampung Padas. This was also confirmed by Sabah Region 4 Marine police commander, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yazib Abd Aziz, in a report by the New Straits Times.

Yazib said those who have been arrested, whose ages range between 13 and 53 years old, are mostly from Basilan. They all had no travel documents and were carrying various identification cards when policemen searched them.

The identities of the Filipinos were not immediately known, but all of them were interrogated in a detention cell.

It was unknown how they managed to pass through strict security patrol in Zamboanga or Basilan but there had been numerous reports that many Filipinos still cross the border illegally to search for jobs, mostly in palm plantations and construction sites.

Many of them crossed Sabah from Sitangkai Island and Bongao in Tawi-Tawi, also in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.