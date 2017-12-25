Malaysia diving coach axed over ‘toxic culture that led to rape’

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s head diving coach has lost his job after allegedly allowing a “toxic” culture to develop among his team that led to rape, violence and bullying, the government said. Yang Zhuliang, who has held the role since 2008 and is originally from China, will not have his contract renewed when it runs out at the end of December. Yang led Malaysia to unprecedented success, with the country winning their first Olympic diving silver medal in 2016 and clinching all 13 diving golds in the Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur in August.