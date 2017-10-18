Malaysia gains lead vs PH in Asean seniors

Malaysia, riding on Idris Ngah’s hot round, stole the thunder from host Philippines as it pooled a 236 to wrest a two-stroke lead in the 34th Asean Senior Amateur Golf Championships at Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in General Trias, Cavite on Wednesday.

Just as the Filipinos and the rest struggled at the long Aoki course, Ngah shot four birdies against three bogeys to post a day’s-best one-under 71 and put the Malaysians ahead of Phl in the Stroke Play team gross competition with a 236 total.

Dato’ Dzaamoddin Salleh also counted for Malaysia with a 79 while Datuk AS Khamis added an 86.

Defending champion Philippines opened with a 238 aggregate, led by Rodel Mangulabnan’s 76. Edgar Quiao chipped in 77 and Eduardo Sison submitted an 85 while Ed Manzanares, one of the country’s top guns, struggled with an 88 and didn’t count.

Brunei ranked third after Day One with 247 with Chris Tay’s 79 as anchor, followed by Thailand (249), and Singapore (253).

“The course is very long and the greens are hard to read,” said Mangulabnan, who opened with a four-over at the front but recovered with pars in the last nine holes.

“I usually hit better than this; I just struggled in putting today,” added Mangulabnan, who had three three-putts at the front.

The field also found the Aoki’s length a bit long as organizers used the gold tees in compliance with the required 6,400 yardage.

The Filipinos, meanwhile, seek to recover and make their move in the second round today as action shifts to the adjacent Norman course.

“It’s just a two-stroke difference; we have a very good chance to come back as we expect our top guns like Sison and Manzanares to deliver their usual numbers tomorrow (today),” said Lino Magpantay, who himself shot an 83 in the Stroke Play Team Net competition.

Meanwhile, Singapore took charge in Stroke Play Team Net, assembling a 213 built around the 69s of Dicky Tan Ee Seng and Ricky Seah Lam Kok and the 75 of Rusly Sjaichudin.

Malaysia trailed at 221 with the Philippines is in third with 226 led by Magpantay’s 71.