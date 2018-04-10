Malaysia national elections to take place on May 9

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians will go to the polls on May 9 for a general election where scandal-hit Prime Minister Najib Razak’s long-ruling coalition faces one of its toughest ever challenges from veteran ex-leader Mahathir Mohamad, authorities announced on Tuesday. Election Commission Chairman Mohamad Hashim Abdullah said in a press conference that the voting day is on May 9. The polling day will be on a Wednesday, an unusual move as national elections in Malaysia are usually held at a weekend. The announcement came after parliament was dissolved at the weekend, setting the stage for one of the sternest ever tests of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition during its six decades in power. The government’s popularity has been sliding in recent years and its problems have been worsened by a scandal surrounding state fund 1MDB, but Najib is still tipped to win due to BN’s firm grip on power. Victory is however less certain due to the comeback of Mahathir, 92, who is the opposition prime ministerial candidate. He came out of retirement and turned on his former protege Najib over the 1MDB scandal.

AFP