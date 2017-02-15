Malaysia police hunt North Korean assassins

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities hunted the killers the North Korean leader’s half brother Wednesday as they tried to unravel the Cold War-style assassination which the South said was carried out by two female agents. Pathologists in Kuala Lumpur were examining the body of Kim Jong-Nam for clues to how he died, as South Korea’s spy chief told lawmakers he “strongly suspected” he had been poisoned. CCTV images from the airport that emerged in Malaysian media of one of the suspects showed an Asian woman wearing a white top with the letters “LOL” emblazoned on the front. If proved, the killing would be the highest-profile death on young leader Kim Jong-Un’s watch since the 2013 execution of his uncle, Jang Song-Thaek, in a country with a long record of meting out brutal deaths. South Korea’s spy chief Lee Byung-Ho said the two women struck on Monday morning as Kim was readying to board a flight to Macau where he has spent many years in exile.

AFP